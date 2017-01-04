Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz More photos from couple's housewarming party

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele threw a lavish housewarming party for her new home with hubby, JJC Skillz, on January 1, 2016.

The love birds moved into their new home in Amen Estate, Lagos state, in December 2016.

The housewarming party which was lit to say the least, saw the likes of Niniola, Tara Durotoye, Kate Henshaw, Tiwa Savage, Seyilaw, Toke Makinwa, DJ Spinall, Falz, Seyi Law and a whole lot more.

Photos from the housewarming party shows that it was every bit grand. More photos in the gallery above.