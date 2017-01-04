Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz More photos from couple's housewarming party

The love birds moved into their new home in Amen Estate, Lagos state, in December 2016.

  • Published:
Image

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele threw a lavish housewarming party for her new home with hubby, JJC Skillz, on January 1, 2016.

ALSO READ: Actress' surprise from husband will warm your heart

The love birds moved into their new home in Amen Estate, Lagos state, in December 2016.

play Falz, Chidinma Ekile, others at Funke Akindele's housewarming (Instagram)

The housewarming party which was lit to say the least, saw the likes of  Niniola, Tara Durotoye, Kate Henshaw, Tiwa Savage, Seyilaw, Toke Makinwa, DJ Spinall, Falz, Seyi Law and a whole lot more.

Diana Yekini at Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz housewarming play

Diana Yekini at Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz housewarming

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love

Photos from the housewarming party shows that it was every bit grand. More photos in the gallery above.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

