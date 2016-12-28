Home > Celebrities >

Funke Akindele :  A clergyman says actress may die barren

Pastor Olagorioye Faleyimu advised the actress to be prayerful in order to conceive and have children.

A clergyman named Olagorioye Faleyimu, has prophesied that Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, may stay barren for a long time if not steadfast with prayers.

Faleyimu, who is the founder, Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, however claimed that marrying a pastor can put an end to her problems, Punch News reports.

The prophesy reads, "A popular actress in Nollywood, Funke Akindele, who was once in the Yoruba movie industry should pray deeply so as to have children.

“Another grace she has is to marry a pastor who can fight the battle on her behalf with prayers.”

This however did not deter Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz, who commented on Snapchat that the actress has been a source of peace to him.

The pair were one of the star couples who attended the recently held 2016 Headies in Lagos.

