Flavour, Patoranking Singers urge FG to work on improving tourism sector

Flavour and Patoranking have joined their colleagues in urging the government to improve tourism in Nigeria.

Flavour and Patoranking play

Flavour and Patoranking

Many agree that the Nigerian tourism sector would generate billions of dollars in revenue and many celebrities have urged the government to harness its potential.

In a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Flavour and Patoranking had more to say about the issue.

The music stars urged the Federal government to work on growing the sector to generate funds which will go a long to improving the economic situation of the country.

Flavour said, “If you look around most African countries, they have started working on their hospitality business for revenue generation. I think it is time for us to take a cue from that.

"Those countries can hardly organise a show without inviting Nigerian artistes – comedians and musicians – and the reception is always great. Before other African nations beat us to it, I think it’s time we beef up our tourism and entertainment industry."

Meanwhile, Patoranking called for an up-to-date-directory of hotels and lodges in the country which tourists will aid tourists visiting the country.

He also asked that security is improved in hotels as well as tourists sites around the country.

Patoranking said, “The security situation in the country is not as bad as portrayed, but a lot still needs to be done to create a better platform for our God-given resources that visitors need to see."

He went on to pledge the support of musicians for national development through their profession.

Over $1.1 billion was reportedly generated by the tourism sector in 2015 from over 6 million visitors, and $853 million from 4.8 million visitors in 2014.

