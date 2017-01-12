Kim Kardashian First suspect charged over reality star's Paris robbery: court

One of the 17 suspects arrested in Kim Kardashian's robbery has been charged to court.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Police stand guard at the entrance of the luxury residence where US reality television star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by assailants disguised as police, in Paris, in October 2016 play

Police stand guard at the entrance of the luxury residence where US reality television star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by assailants disguised as police, in Paris, in October 2016

(AFP/File)

One of five men suspected of taking part in the armed robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in October has been charged, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Yunice A., 63, has been charged with robbing Kardashian at gunpoint and leaving her bound and gagged in a bathroom in her luxury residence in the early hours of October 3, the prosecutor said.

Nine suspects are still in custody including four other men ranging in age from 54 to 72 who are suspected of direct involvement in the spectacular heist in which they made off with jewellery worth around nine million euros ($9.5 million).

Wearing police uniforms, they first overpowered a night watchman at the residence in the chic Madeleine area of the city where 36-year-old Kardashian was staying during Paris Fashion Week.

Two of them then burst into the star's apartment, gagged and bound her at gunpoint and locked her in a bathroom before helping themselves to the jewellery.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

