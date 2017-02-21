Falz Singer says he faced discrimination at Kenyan airport

Falz during a sit down session with Moet Abebe says he was disappointed with Kenya for discriminating against Africans.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Falz play

Falz

(Instagram)

Simi Singer is a telecommunication brand ambassador
Mr Eazi Singer creates a new formula for the release of new projects in Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Falz to perform at 3rd Live Eviction Show
Pulse List 5 myths uncovered about Falz
Adekunle Gold Falz, Simi turn up at singer's birthday bash [VIDEO]
Pulse Music Video Chart Falz keeps it burning on top with 'Weh done sir' for a second week
Geniuzz 'Firewood' remix ft Falz [Video]
Pulse List Falz is on that new wave and we have proof
Falz Singer has never had a number 1 hit song, but it is a good thing
Mr Eazi Singer talks career, music style on Beats 1 radio interview

Nigerian music star Falz the Bahd Guy in an interview says he was disgraced at the Kenyan airport recently.

Falz during a sit down session with Moet Abebe at the Soundcity 98.5 FM studio on "The Take Over" show spoke about a lot of things, from his father being Femi Kuti’s lawyer to Simi being his “musical soulmate”.

ALSO READ: 5 myths uncovered about Falz

play

ALSO READ: Falz is on that new wave and we have proof

According to the 'Wehdone sir' singer, "I was on holiday recently. I was with my guys. We were at the airport about to get into Kenya. Kenya o! African country o!" he said painfully. Adding, "They sent us to go to the side with Nigerian people.

They just kept on saying Cybercrime, Internet fraud. That's what we're known for. It was disgraceful, extremely shameful."

play

ALSO READ: 5 hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania

Talking about the discrimination, "Obviously, it's discrimination on a level because I'm Nigerian you automatically think I am a cyber criminal."

 

After Kenya the singer and his friends went off to Tanzania where they paid a visit to a Tanzanian wildlife reserve.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
2 Audu Maikori Police arrest Chocolate City boss over Kaduna killings...bullet
3 Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida says OAP's memoir hurt his brandbullet

Celebs

Sikiratu Sindodo
Celebrity Birthday Sikiratu Sindodo is a year older today
Tiwa Savage, DJ Exclusive and Solidstar
Photo Of The Day This 'gangsta' photo of Tiwa Savage, DJ Exclusive and Solidstar
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh 'Go back to your husband' - comedian Gandoki
Tiwa Savage, Sasha P, Jamil Balogun attend Lami Phillips baby dedication
Lami Phillips Tiwa Savage, Waje, others turn up for singer's child dedication