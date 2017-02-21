Falz Singer says he faced discrimination at Kenyan airport

Falz during a sit down session with Moet Abebe says he was disappointed with Kenya for discriminating against Africans.
Falz during a sit down session with Moet Abebe at the Soundcity 98.5 FM studio on "The Take Over" show spoke about a lot of things, from his father being Femi Kuti’s lawyer to Simi being his “musical soulmate”.
ALSO READ: 5 myths uncovered about Falz
ALSO READ: Falz is on that new wave and we have proof
According to the 'Wehdone sir' singer, "I was on holiday recently. I was with my guys. We were at the airport about to get into Kenya. Kenya o! African country o!" he said painfully. Adding, "They sent us to go to the side with Nigerian people.
They just kept on saying Cybercrime, Internet fraud. That's what we're known for. It was disgraceful, extremely shameful."
ALSO READ: 5 hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania
Talking about the discrimination, "Obviously, it's discrimination on a level because I'm Nigerian you automatically think I am a cyber criminal."
After Kenya the singer and his friends went off to Tanzania where they paid a visit to a Tanzanian wildlife reserve.