Falz 5 hilarious photos of music star in Tanzania

In several shots, Falz and friends can be seen mingling with the Masai warriors as they danced their hats off.
In several shots, Falz and friends can be seen mingling with the Masai warriors as they danced their hats off.
More photos below:
With over 1.3million followers on Instagram. When it comes to humour, Falz is king. Falz's videos and skits go viral within hours.
His funny personality has helped push him to the forefront of the rap scene and he's regarded as the funniest Nigerian artiste on Instagram.