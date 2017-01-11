Falz 5 hilarious photos of music star in Tanzania

Falz The Bahd Guy is currently spending some quality time in Tanzania. Enjoying mother nature, the funny singer paid a visit to a Tanzanian wildlife reserve.

In several shots, Falz and friends can be seen mingling with the Masai warriors as they danced their hats off.

Watch Falz and friends party with the Masai warriors in Tanzania. https://t.co/zArX3Yx8KC — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

With over 1.3million followers on Instagram. When it comes to humour, Falz is king. Falz's videos and skits go viral within hours.

His funny personality has helped push him to the forefront of the rap scene and he's regarded as the funniest Nigerian artiste on Instagram.