Falz 5 hilarious photos of music star in Tanzania

In several shots, Falz and friends can be seen mingling with the Masai warriors as they danced their hats off.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania play

Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania

(Instagram)

In 2016 were grateful for… Falz and Simi's "Chemistry"
Life is Eazi concert Watch Falz, Ajebutter 22, Mr Eazi and others perform at show
Cobhams Asuquo 5 times the maestro producer warmed hearts with his singing
Mr Eazi Falz, Phyno, Reminisce, others perform at ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Headies 2016 Poor show, bad execution, but it's still Nigeria's best
Funke Akindele All the action from actress' housewarming party [Photos]
#SoundcityMVP2016 5 types of celebrities at mindblowing event
Mr Eazi, Falz These stars own social media music publicity
Simi, Adekunle Gold Romantic getaway? Stars spotted together at luxury resort in Lagos
Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz More photos from couple's housewarming party

Falz The Bahd Guy is currently spending some quality time in Tanzania. Enjoying mother nature, the funny singer paid a visit to a Tanzanian wildlife reserve.

In several shots, Falz and friends can be seen mingling with the Masai warriors as they danced their hats off.

 

More photos below:

play Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania (Instagram)

play Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania (Instagram)

play Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania (Instagram)

Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania play Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania (Instagram)

With over 1.3million followers on Instagram. When it comes to humour, Falz is king. Falz's videos and skits go viral within hours.

His funny personality has helped push him to the forefront of the rap scene and he's regarded as the funniest Nigerian artiste on Instagram.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tee Billz Manager talks about mental health againbullet
2 Simi, Adekunle Gold Romantic getaway? Stars spotted together at luxury...bullet
3 Tee Billz "I want my family happy" -managerbullet

Celebs

Seun Kuti
Celebrity Birthdays Seun Kuti, IK Ogbonna, Sesan Ogunro are a year older today
Michelle Obama shares adorable throwback of Barack Obama and their girls
Barack Obama Michelle Obama shares throwback family photo as she tells America goodbye
Sonia Morales shares this racy photo of herself and IK Ogbonna to celebrate his birthday
IK Ogbonna Actors wife celebrates him with racy photo
Terry G in America
Terry G Eccentric singer granted American visa after 10 years of trying