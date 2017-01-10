Eva Alordiah Rapper's fiancé addresses Wizkid's epic Headies snub

Meanwhile, recall that Wizkid apologised for curving the TV personality at the ceremony.
Just when the world got over that snub that was a viral shot for memes and funny videos, the TV personality goes on to react to the viral clip through a rap verse.
According to Caesar, "So, it’s a must that I become great,” he rapped in a post he captioned, "Addressing certain issues in a verse… #headies2016", adding that having a 6-pack doesn’t mean a ‘nigga’ is cashless.
