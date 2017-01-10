Eva Alordiah Rapper's fiancé addresses Wizkid's epic Headies snub

Meanwhile, recall that Wizkid apologised for curving the TV personality at the ceremony.

  • Published:
Rapper Eva and fiancé Caesar play

Rapper Eva and fiancé Caesar

(Instagram )

Last month, December 23, 2016, at the Headies 2016, Wizkid apparently snubbed Eva Alordiah's fiance, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke.

Just when the world got over that snub that was a viral shot for memes and funny videos, the TV personality goes on to react to the viral clip through a rap verse.

 

According to Caesar, "So, it’s a must that I become great,” he rapped in a post he captioned, "Addressing certain issues in a verse… #headies2016", adding that having a 6-pack doesn’t mean a ‘nigga’ is cashless.

 

Meanwhile, recall that Wizkid apologised for curving the TV personality at the ceremony. The 'Daddy Yo' singer after seeing the social media havoc his snobbery had caused took to Twitter to tweeting, "Honestly didn’t see my man," adding "Love always!"

Fans have since trooped to his page to drop their opinions:

