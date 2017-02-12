Eric Arubayi Celebrities mourn singer’s death

The news of the sudden death of gospel singer Eric Arubayi has caused an instantaneous outpouring of grief and mourning from the celebrities and fans of the singer.

Arubayi died on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital after battling an illness.

Eric Arubayi, a Nigerian singer/songwriter shot into the limelight following his participation in the first season of Idols West Africa in 2007 where he was the fourth runner up.

Here are some of the remembrances posted on social media today, February 12.

Fine young man Eric Arubayi! But ur soul is d finest cos u gave it 2 d Lord!Plus ur talent!Devil ntooorr u lost thi… https://t.co/ORLkrmIQRY — Obiora Obiwon (@ObioraObiwon) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Your Kindness...I Remember Your Kindness And That Smile Of Yours... And Your Voice..How Can We Ever Forget That Voice... Sleep Well Eric" - Adesua Etomi.

"Never Forget you my brother !!! Rest with God Erico I know ure leading the worship in heaven ryt now. Live with Jesus @ericarubayi" - Ice Prince.

"Wow! Eric! Wow! May your soul rest brother.... " - Ruggedman.

"I am so broken right now... it's not like you will come here and read this so what is even the purpose of this? I feel so selfish for not even calling to say Happy New Year... The last time I saw you, you said 'Mobutu, you never come know my house'. Eric with tears in my eyes I'm saying I'm sorry. I will be a better friend, I will make an effort to just reach out and say hello not to you anymore cos you are resting with God, but to all the people I call my friends.

Rest in peace my dear brother" - Omawumi.

"This was the first day we met... the idols audition ... i didn't mKe it but u did ... even after making it big u took me along..

You gave me hope that i cud succeed... treated me like a brother .. seeing u on tv sing and smile gave my heart a lift and hope ...

I remember when u wud call me to tell me u were coming to abuja and invite me.. U made me feel like i was a star..introduced me to everyone...

And when i was leaving back to Kaduna ,u will give me alot of money and clothes.. i never thought i wud have.. I remember when u forced @omawonder to make me sing cos i didnt make it to the idols show...

You taught me how to sing in falsetto... i never thought it was possible cos of my voice texture... u pushed me and taught me how. ...." -Praiz,

"I'm too shocked to shed a tear, I'm that shocked ... How can you make the world fall hopelessly in love with you and then ... Just like a flash you leave without a word. Without a clue... Eric why? Can you just tell me..." - Chioma Akpotha.

"I am still wondering how?! This shouldn't be Chineke ooooh RIP #ericarubayi #gonetoosoon - I am at a loss of words - go with God and may he console your family at this time in ways no human can" - Andrea Chika Chukwu.

Just hearing of the death of West Africa Idol star Eric Arubayi. So sad! What a loss great talent too. Hugs to his wife & fam. RIP Eric — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Sad to hear about the passing of Eric Arubayi. What a loss! So glad he was a man of faith & loved God with all his heart. #RIP #EricArubayi — Daniel Ademinokan (@DaBishop007) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I'm so sad right now... just sitting on this couch sobbing! We are losing too many young men... RIP Eric — Godwin Tom (@GodwinTom) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0