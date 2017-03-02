Eniola Badmus Actress loses dad

The "Omo Ghetto" star took to Instagram on March 2, 2017, to announce his passing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eniola Badmus at the 2016 AMAA play

Eniola Badmus at the 2016 AMAA

(Instagram )

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has lost her father, Pa Badmus, aged 85.

The "Omo Ghetto" star took to Instagram on March 2, 2017, to announce his passing.

play Eniola Badmus and her father (Instagram)

 

"RIP Daddy," she wrote alongside a photo collage of her father.

RIP Pa Badmus.

Pulse has reached out to the actress' reps. So far no word back.

This comes after Eniola survived a fire scare at her Lagos residence. The actress took to Snapchat today, October 5, 2016, writing, "Thank you Lord for saving my life. Fire outbreak in my house."

Thank you Lord and thank you to my neighbours, I'm hail and hearty," she continued.

play

 

According to her, the incidence broke out early that morning.

She was a year older on Wednesday, September 7, 2016, and was hosted to a bash by close friends and colleagues in the industry.

play

 

Present at the occasion were Denrele Edun, Gloria Edet, Iyabo Ojo, Beverly Naya and others.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

