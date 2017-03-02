Eniola Badmus Actress loses dad

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has lost her father, Pa Badmus, aged 85.

The "Omo Ghetto" star took to Instagram on March 2, 2017, to announce his passing.

"RIP Daddy," she wrote alongside a photo collage of her father.

RIP Pa Badmus.

Pulse has reached out to the actress' reps. So far no word back.

