Emem Isong Actress shows off her twins

The Nollywood movie producer took to Instagram today with a photo of her twin babies.

Emem Isong and shows off twins play

Emem Isong and shows off twins

Emem Isong has just shared an adorable photo of her little orobo's.

The Nollywood movie producer who dedicated her kids on, August 28, 2016, at the House On The Rock Cathedral, Lekki took to Instagram today with a photo of her twin babies.

"Orobo's club...." she captioned the cute picture.

Isong welcomed her twin babies, Jewel and Divina in May this year with Cameroonian husband, Misodi Akama, in the USA.

The couple got married in December of 2014 in Akwa Ibom State. Congrats to the new parents.

