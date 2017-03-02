Emeka Ike Actors marriage finally dissolved

A Lagos Island Customary Court, South West Nigeria on Thursday, March2, 2017, dissolved their 17-year-old marriage.

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne Emma, have finally parted ways.

A Lagos Island Customary Court, South West Nigeria on Thursday, March2, 2017, dissolved their 17-year-old marriage.

Emeka Ike and his wife play

Emeka Ike and his wife

(Naija Gists)

 

The panel dissolved the marriage in a judgment following a petition filed by Suzanne.

"From all evidence before the court, the marriage between the couple had broken down, and it is irreconcilable, consequently, the marriage is hereby dissolved,” said the court.

The court then proceeded to grant Emeka the custody of their four children, but ordered that Suzanne should be granted unhindered access to them.

Either Suzanne or Emeka Ike has 30 days to appeal.

Emeka, Emma Ike and daughter play

Emeka, Emma Ike and daughter

(lindaikejisblog)

 

Suzanne in the petition filed before the court accused Emeka of incessant beating, molestation, and torture, which she said she could no longer endure.

But Emeka denied beating, molesting or torturing his wife. He urged the court not to dissolve the marriage.

He also informed the court that his wife had moved out of their matrimonial home five times without any reason.

Emeka Ike play

Emeka Ike

(Press)

 

He also told the court that the only time ‘devil’ entered their marriage, was when his wife paid for the children’s school fees.

Suzanne also refunded her bride price paid to her family during their marriage.

