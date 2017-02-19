Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has a lot to be grateful for and at the top of his list is "uncommon grace."

The veteran singer had beautiful words to say following the announcement of his upcoming 75th birthday celebration.

Sharing his feelings on the new milestone, Obey told Tribune Online:

“I am delighted and grateful to God for this uncommon grace and privilege to have come this far. I can’t thank Him enough because He is the reason behind my journey in life and my talent which grows from grace to grace. To me, it is a rare privilege and I owe God unlimited praises. Above all, I am grateful to God for the good life I have enjoyed as well as the fame. I also appreciate my fans all over the world and my entire family for their support.

“The activities marking my 75th birthday are not about jamboree, but to deeply appreciate God for the journey so far and also to leave a legacy behind. I look forward to an awesome event that will glorify God,” he added.

Tribune Online reports that the music legend paid a visit to Idogo town last Tuesday, to inspect the readiness of the new Idogo community Police Post in Yewa-South Local Government Area of Ogun State, which is an initiative he has described as part of his community give-back intervention projects marking the commencement of his birthday celebration and the sixth posthumous birthday of his wife, Evangelist Juliana Olaide Obey-Fabiyi on March 23.

According to him, everything needed for the celebration has been out in place as the planning committee would be officially inaugurated on Tuesday in Lagos.

The main event which was set to hold in Lagos state on April 3, 2017, will now be taking place at the Obasanjo Presidential Library, Bamora Event Centre, Abeaokuta, with an interdenominational service put together by the Ebenezer Obey Evangelistic Ministry and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), official launch of the Ebenezer Obey Music Foundation and a reception.

It was gathered that friends and well-wishers also plan other activities which would include public presentation of a book on Obey, music compendium, among other events, which would take place in Lagos following the main celebrations.