Home > Celebrities >

Durella :  Singer survives car crash on Christmas eve

Durella Singer survives car crash on Christmas eve

The crooner and a friend were involved in a motor vehicle accident which left their car badly damaged.

  • Published:
Durella play

Durella

Durella Singer pictured soaking garri in new photos
New Music Durella - 'Banging'
OJB 5 top stars who had their careers kickstarted by late producer
OJB Jezreel Singer's contribution to Nigerian music is immense
New Music Papi Richiee - 'God bless God' Ft. Durella
New Music Tzyne - 'No be my head' ft Durella
New Music Durella - 'Mamuso' ft Sophie
Celebrity Birthdays Lil Kesh, Sarz, Terry G, Ayo Animashaun are a year older today
Naija Hip-Hop 20 greatest rap collaborations ever in Nigeria
Kiss Daniel Singer, Oritsefemi, Humblesmith attacked by veteran comedian Koffi

Nigerian singer, Durella, has a lot to be thankful for.

The singer who has been underground for a while and a friend were involved in a motor vehicle accident which left their car badly damaged.

play Durella has car accident (Instagram)

 

His friend Stormy took to Instagram yesterday writing, "I'm a survivor, I have every reason to thank the lord for saving our lives,it was brutal and ghastly on my way to Ibadan count down with @durella_official, but still we shut down the stage, who God has bless no one can curse,i want somebody out there to help me thank God a zillion time, merry Xmas beautiful ppl."

Oluwadamilare Okulaja, popularly known as Durella (King of the Zanga) is a Nigerian recording artist, performer, songwriter and businessman with notable hit singles like "Enu Ose" ,"Shayo" ,"Wizkolo Wiska" ,"Club Rock" and "GaGa" featuring Wizkid.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Headies 2016 Wizkid denies intentionally snubbing Eva Alordia’s fiancébullet
2 Tekno Singer shades Headies Award organisersbullet
3 Jide Kosoko Veteran actor breaks silence on ritual rumoursbullet

Celebs

All the fun details from Kardashians Christmas eve party
Kardashians All the fun details at reality stars Christmas eve party
Paul Okoye and Family celebrate Christmas together
Christmas Here's how your favourite Nigerian celebrities celebrated Christmas
Davido and Imade
Davido Music star spends Christmas with daughter
Prince
Prince, George Michael, David Bowie 2016 begins and ends with music deaths