Durella :  Singer survives car crash on Christmas eve

Nigerian singer, Durella, has a lot to be thankful for.

The singer who has been underground for a while and a friend were involved in a motor vehicle accident which left their car badly damaged.

His friend Stormy took to Instagram yesterday writing, "I'm a survivor, I have every reason to thank the lord for saving our lives,it was brutal and ghastly on my way to Ibadan count down with @durella_official, but still we shut down the stage, who God has bless no one can curse,i want somebody out there to help me thank God a zillion time, merry Xmas beautiful ppl."

Oluwadamilare Okulaja, popularly known as Durella (King of the Zanga) is a Nigerian recording artist, performer, songwriter and businessman with notable hit singles like "Enu Ose" ,"Shayo" ,"Wizkolo Wiska" ,"Club Rock" and "GaGa" featuring Wizkid.