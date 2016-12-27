Home > Celebrities >

DJ Cuppy :  DJ finally opens up on relationship with Victor Anichebe

Billionaire daughter talks openly for the first time about her boyfriend, footballer Victor Anichebe.

  • Published:
Victor Anichebe and DJ Cuppy play

Victor Anichebe and DJ Cuppy

(Instablog9ja)

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has finally opened up on her love life.

The star was a guest on Rubbing Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu where she talked openly for the first time about her boyfriend, footballer Victor Anichebe.

The show host, , asked her about him and she said:

"He is good. We are good. He is very busy. Its sad we don't get to spend Christmas together".

On how they met, she said "It was actually a setup. I was complaining of how I was going to be single forever to a stylist that I work with and she was like Oh, my other client also complains of how he would be single forever.

I was in New York at that time and she said I think you guys should just go for a coffee. I happened to be in London and he happened to be in London and we went for coffee and the rest is history."

Meanwhile, Cuppy got the shock of her life on November 11, 2016, when the former West Brom player surprised her with a G-wagon.

"OMG... PINCH ME NOW! What A Surprise!" she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, rumours of the two being in a relationship started early October. Cuppy took to Snapchat on October 4, 2016, sharing a photo of Victor with his face hidden  while sharing a passionate kiss with him.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

