Di'ja Singer cozies up with family

Aphrodi'ja shares cute snap of herself and family at an event.

Di'ja with husband, Rotimi and their son play

Di'ja with husband, Rotimi and their son

(instagram)

Di’ja Singer opens up on secret marriage and pregnancy

Another rare snap! Aphrodi'ja is feeling more and more generous with her family.

The singer shared a new photo of herself cozied up with her family at a family event via Instagram on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Di'Ja and husband, Rotimi play

Di'Ja and husband, Rotimi

(LIB)

 

Di'ja who has been very careful to keep her private life out of the lime light, only recently showed off her husband, Rotimi, in a never before seen wedding photo.

Now this new photo shows her husband, and son, and thats a lot of improvement if you ask me.

Hadiza Salma Blell shared the reasons why she had a secret wedding to her husband Rotimi.

Di'ja and baby play

Di'ja and baby strike a mummy and me pose

(Instagram)

 

The 'Awww' crooner once said that, keeping her private life from the public was more reflex than intentional but that she is learning to be more of a social media person.

This must be part of her efforts in doing just that and if we get to see her lovely family now and again, its a perfect win-win!

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

