Another rare snap! Aphrodi'ja is feeling more and more generous with her family.

The singer shared a new photo of herself cozied up with her family at a family event via Instagram on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Di'ja who has been very careful to keep her private life out of the lime light, only recently showed off her husband , Rotimi, in a never before seen wedding photo.

Now this new photo shows her husband, and son, and thats a lot of improvement if you ask me.

Hadiza Salma Blell shared the reasons why she had a secret wedding to her husband Rotimi.

The 'Awww' crooner once said that, keeping her private life from the public was more reflex than intentional but that she is learning to be more of a social media person.

This must be part of her efforts in doing just that and if we get to see her lovely family now and again, its a perfect win-win!