Di'ja Check out this adorable photo from Di’Ja’s wedding day

A photo from Di’ja's wedding to Rotimi in 2015 in Kaduna has surfaced online.

Di'ja who tied the knot in a secret ceremony can be seen in an adorable shot with her dad.

The duo look to be enjoying a father and daughter moment before she takes the final step into her matrimonial home.

Today the Mavin artiste also released a photo of her husband and her son.

Di'ja who is a Sierra Leonean-Nigerian can be seen wearing an aso-oke to honour her husband’s Yoruba heritage.

In an exclusive interview with LIB, Hadiza Salma Blell shared the reasons why she had a secret wedding to her husband Rotimi.

ALSO READ: Singer teases fans with son in new selfie

"It was very intimate and it was also in my home town, Kaduna, so it’s kind of hard to get people to come over there and then Kaduna is not as ‘Noisy’ as Lagos.

"So anything like that could be probably called low key. I just don’t translate them into being posted on my page. And I guess in the ‘Post it’ ‘Tweet it’ world; you almost kind of look abnormal if you don’t

"But it’s not like am going out of my way not to, i guess it’s just not in my character to do it all the time, but I'm also getting better at my Instagram. "

Di'ja explained that she keeps most of her family life, especially when it comes to her husband, to herself, not to be secretive but because that's the kind of person she is.

But it seems like she already has a change of mind!