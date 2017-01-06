Di'ja Check out this adorable photo from Di’Ja’s wedding day

Di'ja who tied the knot in a secret ceremony can be seen in an adorable shot with her dad.

  • Published:
Dija and her father on her wedding day play

Dija and her father on her wedding day

(BN)

Pulse List 2016 15 celebrity baby arrivals of the year
Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]
Photo Of The Day Di'ja, son are too cute for words
Korede Bello Singer would marry an entertainer only in a perfect world
Di'ja Singer dishes on the reasons behind her secret wedding
Di'Ja 'Sowemo' [Video]
Iyanya Mavin Records sign Nigerian pop star
Dear Nigerian Artistes One good single appears to be enough for your career
Di'ja There are other countries other than America - singer
Korede Bello, Di’Ja, Reekado Banks Who is Don Jazzy’s worst investment of Mavin 2.0?

A photo from Di’ja's wedding to Rotimi in 2015 in Kaduna has surfaced online.

Di'ja who tied the knot in a secret ceremony can be seen in an adorable shot with her dad.

play

The duo look to be enjoying a father and daughter moment before she takes the final step into her matrimonial home.

Today the Mavin artiste also released a photo of her husband and her son.

Dija and her father on her wedding day play

Dija and her father on her wedding day

(BN)

Di'ja who is a Sierra Leonean-Nigerian can be seen wearing an aso-oke to honour her husband’s Yoruba heritage.

Di'ja and baby play

Di'ja and baby strike a mummy and me pose

(Instagram)

In an exclusive interview with LIB, Hadiza Salma Blell shared the reasons why she had a secret wedding to her husband Rotimi.

ALSO READ: Singer teases fans with son in new selfie

"It was very intimate and it was also in my home town, Kaduna, so it’s kind of hard to get people to come over there and then Kaduna is not as ‘Noisy’ as Lagos.

"So anything like that could be probably called low key. I just don’t translate them into being posted on my page. And I guess in the ‘Post it’ ‘Tweet it’ world; you almost kind of look abnormal if you don’t

"But it’s not like am going out of my way not to, i guess it’s just not in my character to do it all the time, but I'm also getting better at my Instagram. "

Di'ja explained that she keeps most of her family life, especially when it comes to her husband, to herself, not to be secretive but because that's the kind of person she is.

But it seems like she already has a change of mind!

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Here's proof estranged couple spent Christmas...bullet
2 Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz More photos from couple's housewarming partybullet
3 Chris Brown, Soulja Boy All the juicy details from music star's beefbullet

Celebs

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Tennis star shows off engagement ring
Cobhams Asuquo
Celebrity Birthdays Cobhams Asuquo, Yung L, Altims are a year older today
Eva Alordiah "I found home with you" rapper pens romantic message to fiancé
Tiwa Savage and Jamil Balogun
Photo Of The Day This mummy and me photo of Tiwa Savage and Jam Jam