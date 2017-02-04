Pepper them! Korede Bello may have acquired for himself a brand new sports car worth millions of Naira.

The "God Win" crooner took to his Instagram page to share smiling photos of himself posing beside a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette.

The luxurious sports car reportedly retails at a whopping $66, 000, which amounts to N33 million with the current exchange rate.

Although the 20-year-old singer did not make any statements indicating that he owned the vehicle, the one constant shared by the three pictures was the hashtag, #Godwin.

Seeing as the singer has yet to share any posts on social media, laying claim to any car, we can only wonder if this is his first personally owned car.

God had to win to make this possible in a recession, so we believe congrats may be in order.