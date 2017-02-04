Korede Bello Did singer buy a N33m sport car?

Korede Bello seems to be dropping hints that he may have acquired a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette.

  • Published:
Did Korede Bello acquire a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette? play

Did Korede Bello acquire a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette?

(instagram)

Pulse List 5 throwback photos of Korede Bello guaranteed to make you laugh
Korede Bello Singer would marry an entertainer only in a perfect world
D'Prince Di'ja, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks step out for singer's video premiere
Korede Bello Singer walks for charity
Korede Bello Is singer in love with Wizkid's ex?
Wizkid Singer gets verified by Instagram
Pulse Opinion The Nigerian Police Force should have a celebrity division
Korede Bello Singer renews contract with textile company
Korede Bello Singer hits 1million followers on Instagram
Korede Bello Singer celebrates birthday with Down Syndrome kids

Pepper them! Korede Bello may have acquired for himself a brand new sports car worth millions of Naira.

The "God Win" crooner took to his Instagram page to share smiling photos of himself posing beside a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette.

ALSO READ: Singer would marry an entertainer only in a perfect world

Did Korede Bello acquire a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette? play

Did Korede Bello acquire a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette?

(instagram)

 

The luxurious sports car reportedly retails at a whopping $66, 000, which amounts to N33 million with the current exchange rate.

Although the 20-year-old singer did not make any statements indicating that he owned the vehicle, the one constant shared by the three pictures was the hashtag, #Godwin.

Did Korede Bello acquire a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette? play

Did Korede Bello acquire a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette?

(instagram)

 

Seeing as the singer has yet to share any posts on social media, laying claim to any car, we can only wonder if this is his first personally owned car.

ALSO READ: Singer returns to school

God had to win to make this possible in a recession, so we believe congrats may be in order.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 2face Police vow to stop singer's planned protestbullet
2 Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nigerian celebrities boycotting 2face's protestbullet

Celebs

Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic Actress to adopt a child?
Justin Bieber
Justin Beiber Singer returns to 'hell-like' Instagram
Femi Kuti @ the Afima Music Village
2Face Idibia Femi Kuti denies 'blasting' singer
Annie Idibia and 2Face Idibia
2face Idibia "I connect to the love in your conscience" Annie Idibia writes