Deyemi Okanlawon Actor celebrates wife on 4th wedding anniversary

Deyemi Okanlawon has only beautiful words for his equally beautiful wife, Damilola, as their marriage clocks four years today, January 5, 2017.

The actor shared a photo from his wedding via his Instagram page, penning a sweet note to his wife along side.

"For loving and accepting me with my plenty wahala, for being my best friend and being there every single time, for giving me the best gift ever - the most adorable son in the world, for just being so amazing... THANK YOU and Happy Anniversary #MyHeart #MyLove."

Deyemi and Damilola got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child together on July 10, 2016, in the United States.

Happy wedding anniversary to them.