Deyemi Okanlawon Actor celebrates wife on 4th wedding anniversary

Deyemi and Damilola Okanlawon have more to be thankful for as they celebrates four years of marital bliss.

  • Published:
  play

Deyemi Okanlawon has only beautiful words for his equally beautiful wife, Damilola, as their marriage clocks four years today, January 5, 2017.

The actor shared a photo from his wedding via his Instagram page, penning a sweet note to his wife along side.

Damilola Okanlawon play

Damilola Okanlawon

(instagram)

 

"For loving and accepting me with my plenty wahala, for being my best friend and being there every single time, for giving me the best gift ever - the most adorable son in the world, for just being so amazing... THANK YOU and Happy Anniversary #MyHeart #MyLove."

Deyemi and Damilola got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child together on July 10, 2016, in the United States.

Deyemi Okanlawon, his wife and son play

Deyemi Okanlawon, his wife and son

(Deyemi Okanlawon)

 

Happy wedding anniversary to them.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

