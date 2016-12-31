Home > Celebrities >

D'Banj, Seun Kuti :  Celebs rally around ailing TV host, Emma Ugolee

D'banj amongst others have responded to a plea for assistance in saving the live of Emanuel Ugolee.

Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti

Just as D'banj donates the sum of N1 million to help save the life of TV host, Emmanuel Ugolee, Seun Kuti has made a call for other well-meaning Nigerians especially entertainers, to assist as well.

Ugolee who is currently in need of a kidney transplant is N33 million away from having the procedure carried out.

ALSO READ: Desmond Elliot solicits financial aid for ill veteran actor

Seun took to his Facebook page to write, "Donate to save the life of our friend, brother and colleague. We as a people should come together and help heal our own."

Celebs help solicit fund for ailing TV host, Emmanuel Ugolee

D'Banj also described Ugolee as a good man, hoping that many others would respond to the plea that would literally save his life.

D'Banj, Emmanuel Ugolee

He wrote on his post via Instagram, "I hardly do this but, I have known you a long time and you are a Survivor. I remember when I first signed my Glo deal in 2008, you were there working and I've always been a Good Man, a supporter of Creative talent and Creative Being yourself. How I wish we had a great health Insurance system in Nigeria. Pls accept my little contribution and pls my people, let's Help a Brother Stay Alive, nothing is too small. OooSssHhhEee. God bless us all."

Sadly, this is quickly becoming a trend with entertainers in the country, with most of them suffering from varying ailments and then asking for Nigerians to assist them.

ALSO READ: RITA DOMINIC, OTHERS RAISE FUNDS FOR LEO MEZIE

It might have been easier with the aid of a corporate body that sees to the needs of such entertainers but wth the numbers rising on a daily, even that is no longer fail-safe.

All the same, we do wish the speedy recovery.

