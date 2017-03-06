Davido Star celebrates with father on 60th birthday [WATCH]

He shared a video of himself in his dad's new car. According to the singer, his dad is worth 30billion naira.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido, dad and brother play

Davido, dad and brother

(Instagram)

Pulse Music Video Chart Davido brags his way to the top with 'If' video this week
Reminisce Street Concert Rapper, Olamide, others turn up on the night for the streets
Skales 'Ajaga' ft Davido, Timaya [Video]
#ThrowbackThursday This photo of Wizkid, Davido back in the days
B-Red 'Fall for you' Ft. Davido [Video]
Davido Singer's daughter is under the weather [PHOTOS]
Pulse List 5 Nigerian singers who've made a fortune with their husky voices
State Of The Music 5 classes of Nigerian women who inspire our musicians

Music star Davido is balling with his father Pa Adeleke!

The businessman and one of Nigeria's richest was a year older on March 5, 2017. Davido took to Snapchat and Instagram to celebrate with his father.

 

Pa Adeleke bought himself a Bentley to celebrate his birthday too.

play Davido fathers Bentley (Snapchat)

An excited Davido shared a video of himself in his dad's new Bentley. According to the singer, his dad is worth 30billion naira.

play Davido and family pose for a portrait (Snapchat)

 

"HAPPY 60TH BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!! YOU ARE TOO BLESSED DADDY !!! 30 BILLION FOR D ACCOUNT FOR REAL NO BE MOUTH !!" he captioned the video.

The family also took portraits to mark the celebration and threw a party in his honour.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Oge Okoye Actress dragged for claiming Kenya Moore's dogs as hersbullet
2 Toke Makinwa Media personality addresses Maje Ayida's court casebullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Oladunni Churchill talks reconciliation with actressbullet

Celebs

Tara Fela-Durotoye
Celebrity Birthdays Tara Fela-Durotoye, Owen Gee, Paul Play Dairo are a year older today
Cobhams Asuquo talks honing one's craft in the music industry
Cobhams Asuquo Music producer states intention to enter politics
Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade
Gbenro Ajibade Tinsel actor denies marrying wife, Osas Ighodaro for US green card
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian author named honouree American Academy of Arts and Letters