Davido Star celebrates with father on 60th birthday [WATCH]

Music star Davido is balling with his father Pa Adeleke!

The businessman and one of Nigeria's richest was a year older on March 5, 2017. Davido took to Snapchat and Instagram to celebrate with his father.

Davido brags about father's wealth, shows off his new Bentley. https://t.co/RYmBmfkoiT — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pa Adeleke bought himself a Bentley to celebrate his birthday too.

An excited Davido shared a video of himself in his dad's new Bentley. According to the singer, his dad is worth 30billion naira.

"HAPPY 60TH BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!! YOU ARE TOO BLESSED DADDY !!! 30 BILLION FOR D ACCOUNT FOR REAL NO BE MOUTH !!" he captioned the video.

The family also took portraits to mark the celebration and threw a party in his honour.