Davido Singer jokingly quits music after father hits multi-billion dollar contract

Pop star Davido bragged that his family is so rich now that he is no longer doing music.

The 24-year-old singer and father of one said he is getting out of the music game now that the Adeleke family is so paid.

"We are rich...Nigga, I am not doing music again" said the award-winning singer on his Snapchat yesterday, Monday, March 6, 2017.

"Davido quits music! We no need am. I no dey do show again. We are rich. After all I get all the awards, so I no want again. We are too rich. We no dey sing again o" boasted Davido.

Clearly, Davido was joking about retiring from music. Word on the street is that his father Chief Adedeji Adeleke recently got a contract reportedly worth $4bn. The worth of the contract must have stunned Davido into joking that he is done with music.

Davido's father celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, March 5, 2017. The billionaire bought himself a Bentley to celebrate his grand old age. An excited Davido shared a video of himself in his dad's new Bentley. According to the singer, his dad is worth 30 billion Naira.

Chief Adedeji Adeleke has been a key investor in Davido's music career. The pop star who is one of the most successful singers of his generation has a very lavish lifestyle.