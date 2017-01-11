Davido "Mind your business" music star reveals 5 new year's resolution

The singer took to Instagram on January 10, 2017, sharing his five focus for the year.

  Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Instagram)

Nigerian star Davido has just revealed his new year's resolution.....sort of!

The singer took to Instagram on January 10, 2017, sharing a new photo of himself with five fingers raised.

play Davido shares a photo of his hands raised up (Instagram)

 

"Think Big. Be Positive. Know your shit. Mind your Business. Pray to God ... 2017," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Davido has added a Mercedes 2017 GLA250 to his collection of luxurious rides.

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 play

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

(snapchat)

 

Worth over N10.5m, the DMW boss took to Snapchat to show off his latest ride. This means under 14 days, Davido has gotten two cars worth millions of Naira.

14 days ago, he flaunted a brand new 2017 Range Rover with the caption, "Zero recession".

Davido's 2017 Ranger Rover Sports play

Davido's 2017 Ranger Rover Sports

(bellanaija)

 

Meanwhile, the singer took to Snapchat on Christmas day sharing various videos of himself and one-year-old Imade on a lunch date.

Just recently, he was captured dressing up his little girl who laid innocently on a bed. In the latter part of the video, the Sony Music Entertainment artiste was seen feeding her, but she appeared not to have much of an appetite.

play

 

The father and daughter moment was extended to the singer's Instagram page where he posted a picture of the both of them with the caption "Twin twin" and a love emoticon.

