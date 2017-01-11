Nigerian star Davido has just revealed his new year's resolution.....sort of!

The singer took to Instagram on January 10, 2017, sharing a new photo of himself with five fingers raised.

"Think Big. Be Positive. Know your shit. Mind your Business. Pray to God ... 2017," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Davido has added a Mercedes 2017 GLA250 to his collection of luxurious rides.

Worth over N10.5m, the DMW boss took to Snapchat to show off his latest ride. This means under 14 days, Davido has gotten two cars worth millions of Naira.

14 days ago, he flaunted a brand new 2017 Range Rover with the caption, "Zero recession".

Meanwhile, the singer took to Snapchat on Christmas day sharing various videos of himself and one-year-old Imade on a lunch date.

Just recently, he was captured dressing up his little girl who laid innocently on a bed. In the latter part of the video, the Sony Music Entertainment artiste was seen feeding her, but she appeared not to have much of an appetite.

The father and daughter moment was extended to the singer's Instagram page where he posted a picture of the both of them with the caption "Twin twin" and a love emoticon.