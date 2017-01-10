Davido Music star is balling, acquires 2017 Mercedes GLA250

Days after flaunting a brand new 2017 Range Rover, Davido has added a Mercedes 2017 GLA250.

Worth over $33,425, the DMW boss took to Snapchat to show off his latest ride. This means under 13 days, Davido has gotten two cars worth millions of Naira.

Davido continues to prove the recession has got nothing on him. When he showed off his white gleaming car, he wrote alongside it, "Zero recession".

Meanwhile, the singer took to Snapchat on Christmas day sharing various videos of himself and one-year-old Imade on a lunch date.

Just recently, he was captured dressing up his little girl who laid innocently on a bed. In the latter part of the video, the Sony Music Entertainment artiste was seen feeding her, but she appeared not to have much of an appetite.

The father and daughter moment was extended to the singer's Instagram page where he posted a picture of the both of them with the caption "Twin twin" and a love emoticon.