Davido :  Music star gifts self 'little 2017 Range Rover'

Obviously, the economic recession has got nothing on Davido!

The crooner took to Snapchat flaunting wads of cash and a new 2017 Range Rover. He wrote alongside the white gleaming car, "Zero recession".

Zero recession it is actually!

Meanwhile, the singer took to Snapchat on Christmas day sharing various videos of himself and one-year-old Imade on a lunch date.

Just recently, he was captured dressing up his little girl who laid innocently on a bed. In the latter part of the video, the Sony Music Entertainment artiste was seen feeding her, but she appeared not to have much of an appetite.

The father and daughter moment was extended to the singer's Instagram page where he posted a picture of the both of them with the caption "Twin twin" and a love emoticon.