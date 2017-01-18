Davido Music star flaunts dollar bills

The 'Omo baba olowo' showed off bundles of 100 dollar bills on Snapchat.

Davido flaunting wads of cash

Davido flaunting wads of cash

(Snapchat)

Days after flaunting a brand new 2017 Range Rover and a Mercedes 2017 GLA250, Davido is showing off his 'hard earned' cash.

The 'Omo baba olowo' showed off bundles of 100 dollar bills on Snapchat.

play Davido just can't stop showing off (Snapchat)

Davido has been on a roll since last year always flaunting cash and his expensive lifestyle on Snapchat.

Davido flaunting wads of cash play

Davido flaunting wads of cash

(Snapchat)

In a space of 13 days, he got himself two cars worth millions of Naira and was the opening act at the  Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Meanwhile, Davido continues to prove the recession has got nothing on him. When he showed off his white gleaming car, he wrote alongside it, "Zero recession".

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

