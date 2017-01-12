Davido has received nothing short of a Presidential Welcome as he touched down in Libreville, the capital of Gabon.

The singer was received by the President of Gabon himself, Ali Bongo, with Akon alongside the Davido Music Worldwide crew.

ALSO READ: Davido and his fans cause traffic in Ghana

A video clip shared on Instagram shows Davido and President Bongo, share enthusiastic handshakes at the airport shortly after he arrived today, Thursday, January 12, 2017.

This is hardly the first time Davido has been treated like royalty during a visit to an African country, including Nigeria his home country, with fans trooping out to welcome the singer while chanting his name.

ALSO READ: Music star is balling, acquires 2017 Mercedes GLA250

Davido has sure come a long way, and has big plans of going even further.