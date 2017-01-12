Davido Singer gets presidential welcome in Libreville

The president of Gabon himself, welcomes Davido and his DMW crew to the country.

Davido has received nothing short of a Presidential Welcome as he touched down in Libreville, the capital of Gabon.

The singer was received by the President of Gabon himself, Ali Bongo, with Akon alongside the Davido Music Worldwide crew.

A video clip shared on Instagram shows Davido and President Bongo, share enthusiastic handshakes at the airport shortly after he arrived today, Thursday, January 12, 2017.

This is hardly the first time Davido has been treated like royalty during a visit to an African country, including Nigeria his home country, with fans trooping out to welcome the singer while chanting his name.

Davido has sure come a long way, and has big plans of going even further.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
