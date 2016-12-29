Home > Celebrities >

Davido :  Epic moment Dele Momodu walks out as singer performs

Davido Epic moment Dele Momodu walks out as singer performs

When it got to Davido's part, he proceeded to sing "Dele na my boy" angering the publisher.

Seems like the beef between Dele Momodu and Davido is far from over.

On Monday, December 26, 2016, Davido was a performer at Olamide's OLIC where he proceeded to perform alongside Falz and Olamide.

 

The trio were belting out their hit song 'Bad, Baddo, Baddest'. When it got to Davido's part, he proceeded to sing "Dele na my boy" angering the publisher.

Dele could be seen walking out of the venue.

The dispute between both parties started in December 2015 when the 23-year-old artiste disagreed with Sophia, his baby mama, who is Momodu’s cousin.

Sophia foiled an attempt by Davido to take his daughter to Dubai without her consent, and this led to a spat.

Davido play

Imade & mum, Sophia Momodu

(Instagram)

Davido later apologised for his actions, saying Momodu could have handled the matter in a better manner. But he was not done.

First Davido created the evergreen line on Humblesmith’s breakout single – ‘Osinachi’ – which was hugely instrumental to the success of the singer.

Davido’s opening reads like this: “My humble father sinachi, My loving daughter sinachi mo, My baby mama sinachi, Dele Momodu,  sinachi mo. No be by force to go dubai, Abi na wetin cause the fight…”

But Davido was not done. In his next verse which he supplied for Falz’s ‘Bahd, Baddo, Baddest”, he came through with the killer line of them all: “Mr Dele na my boy Dele na my boy.

Every concert Davido, Falz or Olamide perform that song, the brightest moment of the song becomes “Dele na my boy…” fans look forward to it, giving it an edge over all the others.

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

