Daniella Okeke Actress receives luxury car from 'bae'

Daniella Okeke is the proud owner of a brand new Rang Rover Evoque dynamic and it's a gift from 'bae'.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the interior of the luxury car decked in black and red leather.

ALSO READ: Actress shows off home, G Wagon

She wrote alongside, "STARTING THE YEAR WITH A BANG @urcupoftea OUR NEW BABY IS HOME #CHECKYOURMAN #rangeroverevoquedynamic."

Okeke also took the time to thank her bae for the gift, adding that she was heading to Texas.

ALSO READ: Daniella Okeke and her mum are complete look alikes!

The sexy actress has not been linked to any guy romantically and although we know what 'bae' looks like, his identity remains hidden.

In Augut 2016, Okeke showed off her new home and her Range Rover jeep , explaining that she had a lot to be grateful for.

Her list of blessings just got lengthier. All the same, big congrats to her.