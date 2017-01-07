Daniella Okeke Actress receives luxury car from 'bae'

Ello Bae! Daniella Okeke just received a brand new car from her mystery boyfriend.

  Published:
Daniella Okeke play

Daniella Okeke

Daniella Okeke is the proud owner of a brand new Rang Rover Evoque dynamic and it's a gift from 'bae'.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the interior of the luxury car decked in black and red leather.

Daniella Okeke gets brand new Range Rover Evoque Dynamic

Daniella Okeke gets brand new Range Rover Evoque Dynamic

(instagram)

 

She wrote alongside, "STARTING THE YEAR WITH A BANG @urcupoftea OUR NEW BABY IS HOME #CHECKYOURMAN #rangeroverevoquedynamic."

Okeke also took the time to thank her bae for the gift, adding that she was heading to Texas.

Daniella Okeke gets brand new Range Rover Evoque Dynamic

Daniella Okeke gets brand new Range Rover Evoque Dynamic

(instagram)

 

The sexy actress has not been linked to any guy romantically and although we know what 'bae' looks like, his identity remains hidden.

In Augut 2016, Okeke showed off her new home and her Range Rover jeep, explaining that she had a lot to be grateful for.

Her list of blessings just got lengthier. All the same, big congrats to her.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

