Daniel Wilson Singer says President Buhari's regime is a sham

Daniel Wilson is far from impressed with the present regime and is not afraid to say so.

  • Published:
Daniel Wilson play

Daniel Wilson

(singlenaijamum)

Funmi Holder Actress urges Nigerians to be patient with President Buhari
Charly Boy Entertainer wants corruption made a treasonable crime
Basketmouth Comedian to run for presidency in 2019
Basketmouth 'I will run for presidency if Trump wins US election' - Comedian
Charly Boy Entertainer to lead 10,000-man anti-corruption protest
Yemi Alade "We’re not meant for the kitchen alone" - Singer
Davido 'Buhari needs the support of Nigerians' says music star
Charly Boy Eccentric star writes on Buhari, Aisha, 'the kitchen, 'the other room'
Hilda Dokubo "I don't belong to the other room" - actress
Charly Boy Eccentric star says there is nothing to celebrate as Nigeria clocks 56

Daniel Wilson is convinced that President Buhari scammed Nigerians and that his change slogan was another tool in his elaborate scheme.

The popular singer took a swipe at the president in a statement about his newly released song, Never Again.

ALSO READ: Actress was driving Daniel Wilson's car during accident

Daniel Wilson play

Daniel Wilson

(aprokocity)

 

He said, “My wish is to revolutionize the political terrain in Nigeria through the use of pop culture, music and other forms of the art, strengthening a political awareness among our young people, getting them to better understand what is wrong with our country, helping them to develop a vision for a much better country for a progressive change in our country, not this sham they call change.”

Wilson described the All Progressive Congress APC as the worst thing to happen to Nigeria and he would not be alone in his assessment.

Many entertainers have expressed disappointment in the Buhari regime as the situation of the country has taken a turn for the worse since his election into power in 2015.

Daniel Wilson and baby play Daniel Wilson and baby

 

ALSO READ: 'Actress begged the family of the deceased', Daniel Wilson

In the ways of fellow old timers such as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and the like, Wilson tackles the failures of the government in his new track which speaks of revolution for the Nigerian people.

Wilson made waves with his music back in the 1990's with tracks such as '999' leaving a lasting impression.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Here's proof estranged couple spent Christmas...bullet
2 Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]bullet
3 Liz Benson Actress remains ageless in new photo with Angela Okoriebullet

Celebs

Di'Ja 4 things you didn't know about singer's nuptials
Blackface and Martha Adama
BlackFace Singer finds love again [PHOTOS]
Stunner and Olinda Chapel
Stunner Zimbabwean rapper's wife outs him for alleged infidelity [VIDEO]
Basketmouth meets Parvez Ahmed, Mayor of Brent
Basketmouth Comedian meets Mayor of Brent