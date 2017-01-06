Daniel Wilson Singer says President Buhari's regime is a sham

Daniel Wilson is convinced that President Buhari scammed Nigerians and that his change slogan was another tool in his elaborate scheme.

The popular singer took a swipe at the president in a statement about his newly released song, Never Again.

He said, “My wish is to revolutionize the political terrain in Nigeria through the use of pop culture, music and other forms of the art, strengthening a political awareness among our young people, getting them to better understand what is wrong with our country, helping them to develop a vision for a much better country for a progressive change in our country, not this sham they call change.”

Wilson described the All Progressive Congress APC as the worst thing to happen to Nigeria and he would not be alone in his assessment.

Many entertainers have expressed disappointment in the Buhari regime as the situation of the country has taken a turn for the worse since his election into power in 2015.

In the ways of fellow old timers such as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and the like, Wilson tackles the failures of the government in his new track which speaks of revolution for the Nigerian people.

Wilson made waves with his music back in the 1990's with tracks such as '999' leaving a lasting impression.