Dabota Lawson :  Former beauty queen reflects on her amazing year

The former beauty queen took to Instagram to reflect on how much she has achieved in 2016.

Dabota Lawson definitely had a good year!

The former beauty queen took to Instagram to reflect on the year she has had and how much she has achieved in 2016.

play Dabota Lawson shares this photo as she reflects on 2016 (Instagram)

 

See her post below,

"We made it baby girl, we did good this year. We started a new family, went through pregnancy like it was nothing, got that big ol house we always wanted, added a new car, business been steady growing, we traveled.

Girl, you invested in yourself, you put all your energy into your goals and dreams, instead of temporary people and things.

Every member of your family and your real friends are alive and well.

God really smiled on you this year. Remember baby said in two years you’ll be thankful because He’s going to change your world and teach you new things in a way you’ve never experienced before? Well look at you now. Just a year later…

Without being a social media nuisance (credit to baby). It’s amazing what you can do and get when you QUIETLY, CLEARLY and AUTHORITATIVELY DEMAND it.

When you don’t concern yourself with what everybody else is doing. No matter what you’ve been through, no matter what anyone says about you, no matter what you’ve done, if you make a firm decision to change your world with the help of God, someone will recognize the power in your existence and never want to let it go.

Do it for you, because in the end the only person who is going to be down for you is you…. #ToughWorld #protectyourhappiness #OnlyAsillyIndividualWillStillTryToTwistMyWordsAndSuckTheJoyOutOfMyPost #GodAboveAll #StilliCelebrateMyself #JoyLikeARiverFlowing #2017loading #ImReady."

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

