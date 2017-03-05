Cobhams Asuquo Music producer states intention to enter politics

The music producer feels incorruptible people should take up the challenge of restructuring Nigeria from its current decay.

  • Published:
Cobhams Asuquo performing at Ribbons 'N' Roses 2016 play

Cobhams  Asuquo performing at Ribbons 'N' Roses 2016

(Pulse)

Successful music producer, Cobhams Asuquo is not ruling out a future career in politics from his trajectory.

According to the producer, a new set of leaders need to wade into the challenges caused by the current crop of corrupt leaders in Nigeria.

Cobhams Asuquo playing with Moelogo play

Cobhams Asuquo playing with Moelogo

(Pulse)

 

He stated this in an interview published by Punch News on Saturday, March 4, 2017, where he also added a career as a preacher to the menu.

“I would venture into politics later in life. I might also become a preacher.

"I would want to venture into politics because I feel like someone needs to step up and take position of leadership, someone with the heart for people and one who would do things differently.

"I am not the most perfect person in the world but I definitely have good intentions and I intend to translate them into results.

"That is how I live my life. I learn and get better and I think I am building the skills for leadership,”  he said.

Cobhams Asuquo "For You" official cover artwork play

Cobhams Asuquo "For You" official cover artwork

(Instagram)

 

Cobhams, who is set to officially release his debut album, "For You" on March 12, 2017, is the brain behind many top Nigerian songs.

He has produced tracks for some A-list artistes such as Asa on her song 'Fire on the mountain', Modenine's 'Journey so far' and many others.

