Christmas :  Here's how your favourite Nigerian celebrities celebrated Christmas

Some went to Church, others spent with famili. Meanwhile, someone was twerking......
Paul Okoye and family went to be with 'baby Jesus' in church then later shared a family portrait on Instagram.
Peter, on the other hand, spent it with family. The Okoye family couldn't wait till boxing day before opening their presents.
Wizkid went for a spin in his little 'elfin' costume.
Yemi Alade was busy turning up in her room. Playing old songs and Wizkid's hits. She also took it up a notch by twerking for fans to see.
I Go Die spent his giving back to his community, Amadi Creek in Port-Harcourt.
Sola Sobowale had a feast with her family.