Chrissy Teigen may have grown in popularity since she shared a candid photo of her post-baby stretch marks.

The model is being hailed as being real, even though we all know that as one of her strongest points. Besides flashing body parts, of course.

The mother-of-one shared the candid snap via Twitter, and had fans and others, complementing, even thanking her for tearing down the unrealistic expectations of the society, for women.

One fan tweeted at her saying:

"You're real as f**k. thanks for reminding everyone that not everyone is 100% flawless (even tho you are and stuff)."

Another fan wrote:

"Thank u so much for this omg I grew up hating my body bc of my stretch marks nd had no representation of women w visible stretch marks :( [sic]."

Teigen has always been realistic and blunt , even more so since she welcomed her daughter , Luna Simone, with hubby, John Legend on April 14, 2016.

If we knew stretch marks worked like magic for gaining popularity, we would have flaunted ours a long time ago....

Sike!