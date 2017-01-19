Chrissy Teigen Model hailed over stretch mark photo

Chrissy Teigen gains even more popularity with candid stretch mark photo.

  • Published:
Chrissy Teigen may have grown in popularity since she shared a candid photo of her post-baby stretch marks.

The model is being hailed as being real, even though we all know that as one of her strongest points. Besides flashing body parts, of course.

ALSO READ: Mrs. John Legend spills on pregnancy boobs

Chrissy Teigen shares stretch mark photo play

Chrissy Teigen shares stretch mark photo

(twitter)

 

The mother-of-one shared the candid snap via Twitter, and had fans and others, complementing, even thanking her for tearing down the unrealistic expectations of the society, for women.

One fan tweeted at her saying:

"You're real as f**k. thanks for reminding everyone that not everyone is 100% flawless (even tho you are and stuff)."

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and daughter, Luna play

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and daughter, Luna

(Instagram)

 

Another fan wrote:

"Thank u so much for this omg I grew up hating my body bc of my stretch marks nd had no representation of women w visible stretch marks :( [sic]."

Chrissy Teigen with baby Luna play

Chrissy Teigen with baby Luna

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Mrs. John Legend defies Instagram rules once again

Teigen has always been realistic and blunt, even more so since she welcomed her daughter, Luna Simone, with hubby, John Legend on April 14, 2016.

If we knew stretch marks worked like magic for gaining popularity, we would have flaunted ours a long time ago....

Sike!

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

