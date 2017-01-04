Chris Brown, Soulja Boy All the juicy details from music star's beef

The duo have been at each other's neck ever since Soulja liked a photo of Chris' ex, Karrueche, in a bikini.

(Vlad.TV)

It's only four days into 2017 but Soulja Boy and Chris Brown have ushered us into a season of beef.

play The photo of Karrueche that started it all (Instagram)

 

The rapper claims that Chris was angry and threatened to beat him, which the RnB pop star went on to deny. An angry Chris then took to social media to challenge Soulja to settle their differences in the boxing ring.

play Between Chris Brown, Soulja Boy and Karrueche (Google)

 

Soulja accepted the challenge, but the feud got even more petty after the pair exchanged shade on social media.

Before long Karrueche was dragged into the name calling and shading, thanks to Chris.

play Between Chris Brown, Soulja Boy and Karrueche (Instagram)

Chris actually reached out to Adrien Broner to set up a charity boxing match.

But Soulja Boy couldn't wait. He took his beef with Chris Brown to the next level going to Compton and trying to draw Chris into a street fight.

Soulja was hanging with a bunch of street dudes, who he claims have his back. Then went live on Instagram as he walked around challenging Breezy to come get some. What happens next was epic! He tries hugging one of the dudes and got the biggest embarrassment of his life.

 

Chris says he's still down to fight, even though he never showed. Soulja almost got an ass whooping, anyway.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

