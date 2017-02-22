Chris Brown Karrueche accuses singer of death threats and assault

This comes after the model filed legal documents saying he vowed to kill her and has beaten her up before.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown during their days together play

Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown during their days together

(Us Magazine)

Chris Brown Singer says men cheat more, but women are the 'best' cheats
Kevin McCall Singer claims his life was threatened following Karrueche beef
Chris Brown, Soulja Boy All the juicy details from music star's beef
Karrueche Tran Is model dating a new man?
The Game Rapper buys customised artwork of Prince worth $65,000
The Game Rapper reveals he's slept with 3 members of the Kardashian clan
Chris Brown, Karruech Tran Former couple attend iHeartRadio Awards 2016 together?
"Welcome to my Life" Chris Brown releases trailer for upcoming documentary
Truth Be Told… Isn't it time for the world to finally forgive Chris Brown?
The Game Rapper would spend a lifetime in prison over his daughter

Pop star Chris Brown has been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

This comes after the model filed legal documents saying Chris Brown has beaten her up before and vowed to kill her.

Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2016 play

Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2016

(Justjared/Getty Images)

 

The domestic violence restraining order requires Chris to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mum and her brother.

TMZ reports Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month that Chris told a few people that he was going to kill her.

She also says Chris told friends if he can't have her then no one else can, He "threatened to shoot me" and "take me out" said Karrueche.

Karrueche also claims several years ago Chris "punched me in my stomach twice," and "pushed me down the stairs."This would have been during the time Chris was on probation for the Rihanna beating.

Chris Brown. Karrueche Tran play

Chris Brown. Karrueche Tran

(Getty Images)

 

Legal documents filed by Karrueche also claim Chris has threatened to harm her friends and even recently threw a drink at one of them. She worries he would finally carry out this threat and that's why she got the restraining order.

In January, 2017, Chris Brown admitted that he is a stalker. "Ladies, y’all be complaining about niggas being stalkers, in love with y’all kinda crazy shit and getting tired of it. Well guess what? I’m one of them niggas" he said on Instagram Live.

The Game - 100 ft. Drake

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Falz Singer says he faced discrimination at Kenyan airportbullet
2 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
3 Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida says OAP's memoir hurt his brandbullet

Celebs

Celebrity Birthday Adesua Etomi is a year older today
Mercy Johnson's happy family
Photo Of The Day Mercy Johnson and her adorable family
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress is crushing on herself amidst marital drama
Puppy love, Wizkid and Justine Sky in the studio
Wizkid, Justin Skye Music star's rumoured flame wasn't subbing him