Chris Brown Karrueche accuses singer of death threats and assault

Pop star Chris Brown has been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

This comes after the model filed legal documents saying Chris Brown has beaten her up before and vowed to kill her.

The domestic violence restraining order requires Chris to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mum and her brother.

TMZ reports Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month that Chris told a few people that he was going to kill her.

She also says Chris told friends if he can't have her then no one else can, He "threatened to shoot me" and "take me out" said Karrueche.

Karrueche also claims several years ago Chris "punched me in my stomach twice," and "pushed me down the stairs."This would have been during the time Chris was on probation for the Rihanna beating.

Legal documents filed by Karrueche also claim Chris has threatened to harm her friends and even recently threw a drink at one of them. She worries he would finally carry out this threat and that's why she got the restraining order.

In January, 2017, Chris Brown admitted that he is a stalker. "Ladies, y’all be complaining about niggas being stalkers, in love with y’all kinda crazy shit and getting tired of it. Well guess what? I’m one of them niggas" he said on Instagram Live.