Chinedu Ikedieze :  Actor begins year with birth of first child

The comedian took to his Instagram to post an image of his new born baby along with a caption suggesting his excitement.

  Published:
Chinedu Ikedieze, on a vacation with his wife, Nneoma Nwaijah. play

Chinedu Ikedieze, on a vacation with his wife, Nneoma Nwaijah.

(Instagram )

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, has received the best starter pack following the birth of his first child with wife, Nneoma Nwaijah.

He shared the good news on his Instagram on Sunday, January 1, 2017, with the caption "Unto us a child is born", attaching a picture of the baby.

Chinedu Ikediezes's new baby play

Chinedu Ikediezes's new baby

(Chinedu Ikedieze Instagram)

 

The new parents got married in the year 2011 and have been waxing strong despite the huge difference in height.

Ikedieze, who is popular for playing comic roles in movies alongside Osita Iheme, now has an off the screen distraction.

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita-Iheme play

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita-Iheme

(pulseng)

ALSO READ: Chinedu Ikedieze is a year older today

The award winning actor, 37, has featured in films such as "Cain & Abel" (2007), "Reggae Boys" (2005) and "Across the Niger" (2004).

