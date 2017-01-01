Chinedu Ikedieze :  Actor begins year with birth of first child

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, has received the best starter pack following the birth of his first child with wife, Nneoma Nwaijah.

He shared the good news on his Instagram on Sunday, January 1, 2017, with the caption "Unto us a child is born", attaching a picture of the baby.

The new parents got married in the year 2011 and have been waxing strong despite the huge difference in height.

Ikedieze, who is popular for playing comic roles in movies alongside Osita Iheme, now has an off the screen distraction.

The award winning actor, 37, has featured in films such as "Cain & Abel" (2007), "Reggae Boys" (2005) and "Across the Niger" (2004).