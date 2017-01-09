Chika Ike Actress is a boss in her own right [Photos]

Chika Ike flaunts posh style in new photos, posing with her new G-Wagon.

Chika Ike play

Chika Ike

(instagram)

Chika Ike is a boss and it shows in all the moves she makes including posing with her G-Wagon and Chanel designer handbag.

The stunning actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 9, 2017, to share a series of photos where she posed with her G-Wagon as the perfect back drop.

ALSO READ: Actress speaks on her failed marriage

In a simple blouse over wine-coloured pants and embossed shoes, her wealth is obvious, if understated.

The G-Wagon was a gift Chika got herself for her 31st birthday on November 8, 2016, which must have cost a bundle.

Ike shared the news of her gift to herself on Instgram by posting an image of herself dressed in yellow next to her black SUV with a bouquet of roses and a dreamy smile with the caption: "A gift from me to me."

Just before acquiring the luxury jeep, the actress went on a pre-birthday vacation in Greece.

The movie star was born in Onitsha, Anambra state and is a graduate of Human Kinetics and Health Education from the University of Lagos.

ALSO READ: Actress finds love again

Besides acting, Chika Is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is a UN Refugee Ambassador for Displaced persons and founder of the Chika Ike (Help A Child) Foundation.

Like we said, Chika Ike is indeed, her own boss.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

