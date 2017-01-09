Celebrity Culture The demystification of the Nigerian celebrity

Tiwa Savage

It’s 2017 and the demand to know what’s going on in the private lives of celebrities is more than ever before.

The age of social media has arrived with bulldozers (social networking apps) to remove a barrier that once stood between a personality and their fans.

Once upon a time up until the early 00s, there was a lot of mystery surrounding Nigerian celebrities, including musicians, actors, and media personalities.

The air of suspense was tight and many relied on traditional media to get wind of what was going on in the life of their favourite superstar. And even the the scandals were not blown out of proportion as they are now.

In the past, the radio/TV interviews, tabloids and soft sell magazine were the most reliable sources to satisfy this demand. We had top selling publications like Ovation magazine which gave many an insight into events by people in the high society, Encomium and City People which both focused entirely on celebrities.

Changes

The 2000s came with technology advances: social media networking, more access to the Internet and online news publications and blogs. All the sharing on these sites removed a lot of the perplexity that once stood between the celebrity and his/her fans.

With this development, print publications were pushed into the background. These days when the first place a celebrity news story breaks is online.

Goldie

On February 14, 2013, singer Goldie Harvey suddenly died at the age of 29. Linda Ikeji, a popular gossip site was the first to report this story. The news broke online before traditional media.

When a celebrity news story breaks, the first place people check is online via their smartphone or tab. The nature of the advancement is instant gratification i.e: if you do a search for your favourite celebrity online, something about them pops up immediately.

The demystification of celebrities is not something that was just caused by the media. It was also caused by the celebrities themselves. Their constant need to share and engage fans on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, etc) has removed a lot of the mystery that once was.

