Celebrity Birthdays Timi Dakolo, Teju Babyface are a year older today

Today is the birthday of singer Timi Dakolo.

Timi Dakolo was born in Accra, Ghana. He grew up in the city of Port-Harcourt and started singing at the age of 12.

He joined the group Purple Love. Two years later they disbanded.

In 2006 Timi Dakolo took part in West Africa Idols and won the competition. His life changed ever since.

Today with a couple of albums under his belt he is one of the biggest soul singers in the country.

Former comedian, Teju Babyface is also a birthday boy today!

Teju Babyface's career took off to a bright start about two decades ago when he featured in Tade Ogidan's "Diamond Ring" movie, released in 1998.

He starred alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bukky Ajayi, Sola Shobowale, Bimbo Akintola, Tunji Bamishigbin and others.

Happy Birthday guys!