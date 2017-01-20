Celebrity Birthdays Timi Dakolo, Teju Babyface are a year older today

With a couple of albums under his belt, Timi Dakolo is one of the biggest soul singers in the country.

Timi Dakolo

Today is the birthday of singer Timi Dakolo.

Timi Dakolo was born in Accra, Ghana. He grew up in the city of Port-Harcourt and started singing at the age of 12.

Timi Dakolo looking dapper

 

He joined the group Purple Love. Two years later they disbanded.

In 2006 Timi Dakolo took part in West Africa Idols and won the competition. His life changed ever since.

Today with a couple of albums under his belt he is one of the biggest soul singers in the country.

Former comedian, Teju Babyface is also a birthday boy today!

One of Teju Babyface's performance as an actor happened in Tade Ogidan's "Diamond Ring" movie.

Teju Babyface's career took off to a bright start about two decades ago when he featured in Tade Ogidan's "Diamond Ring" movie, released in 1998.

He starred alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bukky Ajayi, Sola Shobowale, Bimbo Akintola, Tunji Bamishigbin and others.

Happy Birthday guys!

