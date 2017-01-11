Celebrity Birthdays Seun Kuti, IK Ogbonna, Sesan Ogunro are a year older today

Today is the birthday of Nigerian Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti. He turns 34 years old.

Seun Kuti was born in 1983 to Afrobeat creator Fela Kuti. He is the youngest son of the late music icon.

He started playing in his father’s band Egypt ’80 at a young age. After the death of his father Seun Kuti became the leader of the band at the age of 14.

Seun Kuti has continued his father’s beliefs and political philosophy. He released his first album in 2008 titled Many Things.

His latest album is A Long Way to the Beginning released two years ago.

Today is also the birthday of Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna.

The 6ft2 movie star is popularly known as "tattoo boy" because of the ink on his body. Ogbonna is considered a hulk in the movie circles because of his ripped physique.

He is considered be one of the hottest male actors in Nigeria.

Sesan Ogunro is also our birthday boy today.

Sesan Ogunro is a popular videographer associated with Nigerian pop sensations Davido. Sesan who is married with 2 children is the older brother of BeatFM OAP Fade Ogunro.