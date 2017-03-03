Celebrity Birthdays Kwam 1, Klint Da Drunk, Efe Omoregbe, Yvonne Ekwere are a year older today

Today is Fuji maestro Kwam 1, comedian Klint Da Drunk, Yvonne Ekwere and artiste manager Efe Omoregbe's birthday.

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate is 60 years old today, March 3, 2017.

Born Wasiu Ayinde Adewale Omogbolahan Anifowoshe on March 3, 1957 in Agarawu, Lagos Island, K1 began his career in music soon after his father died when he was just 13 years old.

He released his first album in 1980. In 1984 he released the classic album "Talazo 84" featuring a new up-tempo and dynamic beat that was instantly dubbed the ‘Talazo System’. The album soon became an instant hit and Fuji music has never been the same again.

Efe Omoregbe is a popular artiste manager and manages legendary singer, 2Baba Idibia.

Asides writing, composition and production, Efe Omoregbe has recorded vocal performances on 'Lagos underground' and 'Outro' with Slick and Da Slug on the EP, Prelude 2 Kasala, “How?” and “Skool of Thought” with Sammy Odins and Da Thoroughbreds on MEGAMOB Unleashed Vol. 1 and Ijo Pt 2 on STV’s debut featuring Da Slug and El Dee Xtra Large.

Known as one of one of the best comedy acts in Nigeria, Klint Da Drunk real name, Mr Afamefuna Klint Igwemba is a comedian, musician, actor, dancer and a painter! He has been in many Nigerian stand up comedy shows and Nigerian Movies.



Yvonne ‘Vixen’ Ekwere started off her career as a TV presenter at an early age of 21 after being a co-host on a radio programme for a year. Yvonne has matured in the profession and is the recipient of several awards including the Dynamix All Youths Awards.