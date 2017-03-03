Celebrity Birthdays Kwam 1, Klint Da Drunk, Efe Omoregbe, Yvonne Ekwere are a year older today

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate is 60 years old today, March 3, 2017.

  • Published:
Kwam1 play

KWAM1

(Kwam1)

Pulse List 5 things about Wizkid Wikipedia won't tell you
Emeka Ike Actor's shaky marriage gets dissolved
Eniola Badmus Actress loses father
Pulse List 5 reasons we love Phyno
Yemi Alade Singer is happy [WATCH]
Photo Of The Day This happy photo of Ice Prince's son
Tonto Dikeh Oladunni Churchill talks reconciliation with actress
Tonto Dikeh "I know how to reach my son" says Oladunni Churchill
Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Tonto Dikeh and Churchill get back together
Tonto Dikeh Actress awards scholarship to 200 students

Today is Fuji maestro Kwam 1, comedian Klint Da DrunkYvonne Ekwere and artiste manager Efe Omoregbe's birthday.

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate is 60 years old today, March 3, 2017.

KWAM 1 play

KWAM 1, at the airport

(Naijagists)

 

Born Wasiu Ayinde Adewale Omogbolahan Anifowoshe on March 3, 1957 in Agarawu, Lagos Island, K1 began his career in music soon after his father died when he was just 13 years old.

He released his first album in 1980. In 1984 he released the classic album "Talazo 84" featuring a new up-tempo and dynamic beat that was instantly dubbed the ‘Talazo System’. The album soon became an instant hit and Fuji music has never been the same again.

Efe Omorogbe play

Efe Omorogbe

(Pulse)

 

Efe Omoregbe is a popular artiste manager and manages legendary singer, 2Baba Idibia.

Asides writing, composition and production, Efe Omoregbe has recorded vocal performances on 'Lagos underground' and 'Outro' with Slick and Da Slug on the EP, Prelude 2 Kasala, “How?” and “Skool of Thought” with Sammy Odins and Da Thoroughbreds on MEGAMOB Unleashed Vol. 1 and Ijo Pt 2 on STV’s debut featuring Da Slug and El Dee Xtra Large.

It wasn't me play

It wasn't me

 

Known as one of one of the best comedy acts in Nigeria, Klint Da Drunk real name, Mr Afamefuna Klint Igwemba is a comedian, musician, actor, dancer and a painter! He has been in many Nigerian stand up comedy shows and Nigerian Movies.

play


Yvonne ‘Vixen’ Ekwere started off her career as a TV presenter at an early age of 21 after being a co-host on a radio programme for a year. Yvonne has matured in the profession and is the recipient of several awards including the Dynamix All Youths Awards.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Pulse Exclusive: Oladunni Churchill says he never laid hands...bullet
2 Tonto Dikeh Oladunni Churchill talks reconciliation with actressbullet
3 Banky W Singer opens up on how he survived fire accidentbullet

Celebs

Happy photo of Genevieve Nnaji
Photo Of The Day This happy photo of Genevieve Nnaji
Juliet Ibrahim releases new photos to mark birthday
Pulse List The best 12 photos of Juliet Ibrahim right now
 
Emeka Ike Actor's shaky marriage gets dissolved
Wizkid
Pulse List 5 things about Wizkid Wikipedia won't tell you