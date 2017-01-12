Celebrity Birthdays Jide Kosoko, Ayoola are a year older today

With over forty years in the movie industry, Kosoko is one of Nigeria’s biggest and most celebrated Nigerian actors.

Jide Kosoko play

Jide Kosoko

Today is the birthday of veteran Nigerian actor Jide Kosoko. He turns 63.

Born into the royal Kosoko family in Lagos, Jide Kosoko studied Business Administration at the Yaba College of Technology.

At the age of ten he started acting. He first starred in a TV production called ‘Makanjuola’.

With over forty years in the movie business, Jide Kosoko is one of Nigeria’s biggest and most celebrated Nigerian actors.

Today is also the birthday of Ayobami Ayoola!

play Ayobami Ayoola (Instagram)

 

Many know him as "Mide" in the web series, "Skinny Girl in Transit". He also won the fifth season of the MTN Project Fame.

Happy birthday Jide Kosoko and Ayoola!

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream.

