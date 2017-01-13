Celebrity Birthdays Ibinabo Fiberesima, Oyinkansade are a year older today

Today is the birthday of Nigerian actress and the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Ibinabo Fiberesima. She is 44 years old.

Ibinabo is from Rivers state. Her father is Dr. J.B Fiberesima from Okirika, Rivers State and her mother is Irish.

The former beauty queen is the second child in a family of six. Ibinabo Fiberesima attended Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), New Bussa. She has a degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Ibadan.

In 1997, Ibinabo Fiberesima won the Miss Wonderful beauty pageant. She was the Runner up for Miss Nigeria in 1997 and 2nd Runner Up at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) the following year.

Ibinabo Fiberesima ran a night club in Ikeja called Pyramid. She made her Nollywood debut in the successful movie ‘Most Wanted’.

Today is also the birthday of Oyinkasade Dare Akande known as Oyinkansade. He turns 29 today.

play Oyinkansade (Instagram)

 

The singer emerged the fifth at MTN Project Fame West Africa Season 5. He is signed to Vivace Records owned by Tee-Y Mix.

Oyinkanade attended Methodist Grammar school, Bodija Ojurin, Ibadan. He s a student of Political Science student at the University of Abuja, Abuja.

Happy birthday Ibinabo Fiberesima & Oyinkanade!

