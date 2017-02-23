Celebrity Birthdays Grace Amah, Faze, Kel, Leriq are a year older

Today is the birthday of Nigerian celebrities Grace Amah, Faze, Kel, and Leriq.

Nollywood actress Grace Amah hails from Ebonyi state. Her debut movie was 'Chain' released in 1999 and directed by popular movie director Lancelot Imaseun.

She gave birth to a boy in 2011. After a brief hiatus from acting Grace Amah is back in the movie circuit.

Faze was born Chibuzor Oji. He made a name for himself as the third member of the R&B group Plantashun Boyz. In 2004 the group split and the members embarked on a solo career. His first album 'Faze Alone' was released in 2004. He followed it up with his best album 'Independent' in 2006. Faze went on to release two more albums 'Originality' and 'ReFAZEd'.

Kel (Kelechi Ohia) grew up in Satellite Town in Lagos. Rapping started as a hobby but it later became her passion. She started rapping in 2002. She shot into limelight in 2008 when she released her video 'Wa Wa Alright.' In 2009 she released her debut album The Investment.

Music producer Leriq (Eric Isaac Utere) shot into limelight in 2012 when he produced Burna Boy's runaway hit single 'Like To Party'. Since then he has gone on to work with artistes such as 2face Idibia, Wizkid, Wande Coal, and others.