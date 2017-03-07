Celebrity Birthday Pete Edochie is 70 years old today

One of the Nollywood greats Pete Edochie hits the grand old age of 70.

  • Published:
Pete Edochie play

Pete Edochie

(somtoo)

#ThrowbackThursday "Egg of Life" vs "Igodo" - Which is your favourite classic epic movie?
Nollywood Evolution of the Nigerian film industry
AMAA 2017 Organisers extend submission deadline
Pulse Blogger Movie review: The Wedding Party
"Love from Above" 8 photos from 2004 Nollywood movie
#ThrowbackThursday Do you remember Chiwetalu Agu, Kanayo O Kanayo in "Across the Niger" 13 years ago?
Pulse List 5 classic Nollywood movies turning 20 in 2017
AMA Awards 2016 2016 edition of the Africa Modeling Ambassadors’ Awards to hold in Imo state
#ThrowbackThursday 17 years after, "Igodo" deserves a remake
"Ayaka" Comedy movie featuring Pete Edochie, Chika Chukwu, Tana Adelana out on DVD

The great Nigerian actor Pete Edochie is 70 years old today.

The Nollywood veteran is one of Africa’s most talented and famous actors. Born on March 7, 1747, Pete Edochie shot into limelight for his portrayal as Okonkwo in the NTA produced 'Things Fall Apart'.

Pete Edochie play

Pete Edochie in 'Things Fall Apart'

(Pete Edochie)

 

Pete Edochie got into radio broadcasting in 1967 when he was 20 years old. He was the Junior Programmes Assistant. He was later promoted to the level of a Director. He would later become the Director of Programmes and also doubled as Deputy Managing Director.

Your ancestors will table your matter play

Your ancestors will table your matter

(bravotns)

 

With the explosion of the home video industry in the mid-90s, Pete Edochie became a mainstay in the Nollywood scene.

Pete Edochie play

Pete Edochie

(Eternal Images)

 

He has acted in countless Nigerian films and played iconic roles over the years. 

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Oge Okoye Actress dragged for claiming Kenya Moore's dogs as hersbullet
2 Gbenro Ajibade 'Tinsel' actor denies marrying wife, Osas Ighodaro for...bullet
3 Pulse List 10 attractive Nigerian celebrity couples from AMVCAbullet

Celebs

Davido jokes that he quits music
Davido Singer jokingly quits music after father hits multi-billion dollar contract
Maje Ayida
Maje Ayida Baby mama blasts fitness trainer for never seeing his son
Toolz
Toolz OAP replies woman who asked why she isn't pregnant yet
Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira
Lupita Nyong’o Actress throws "Coming to America" themed birthday bash [PHOTOS]