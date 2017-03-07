Celebrity Birthday Pete Edochie is 70 years old today

The great Nigerian actor Pete Edochie is 70 years old today.

The Nollywood veteran is one of Africa’s most talented and famous actors. Born on March 7, 1747, Pete Edochie shot into limelight for his portrayal as Okonkwo in the NTA produced 'Things Fall Apart'.

Pete Edochie got into radio broadcasting in 1967 when he was 20 years old. He was the Junior Programmes Assistant. He was later promoted to the level of a Director. He would later become the Director of Programmes and also doubled as Deputy Managing Director.

With the explosion of the home video industry in the mid-90s, Pete Edochie became a mainstay in the Nollywood scene.

He has acted in countless Nigerian films and played iconic roles over the years.