Celebrity Birthday Ozzy Agu is a year older today

Media personality and actor, Ozzy Agu, is celebrating his birth date today!

A holder of bachelors degree in Business Administration from the University of Mercer in Macon, Georgia, Agu also attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York where he studied Drama.

As a linguist, the TV host worked in Thailand as a United States peace corps member at some point in his life.

While in Thailand, he was involved in youth training and HIV and AIDS awareness campaigns.

Happy birthday Ozzy!