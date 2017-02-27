Celebrity Birthday Moji Olaiya is a year older today

Moji Olaiya began her acting career with Wale Adenuga's productions in their drama series, "Super Story".

  • Published:
Moji Olaiya play

Moji Olaiya

(Instagram)

Nollywood actress Mojisola Olaiya is a year older today.

Mojisola is one of the daughters of one of Nigeria's celebrated trumpeter and musician, who plays in the highlife style, Victor Abimbola Olaiya, also known as Dr Victor Olaiya.

Moji Olaiya (Instagram)

 

She has starred in several Nollywood movies of Yoruba and English genres and is known for her roles in films such as "No Pain No Gain", in which she played Ireti, "Sade Blade", "Nkan Adun" and "Omo Iya Meta Leyi".

Moji Olaiya (Instagram)

 

In 2003, she was nominated for the Reel Award Best Supporting Actress of the Year.

