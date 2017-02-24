Celebrity Birthday Ebube Nwagbo is a year older today

Today is Nigerian actress, Ebube Nwagbo's birthday.

Born the eldest in a family of six, Nwagbo grew up in Warri, Delta State.

She attended Federal Polytechnic, Oko and later NnamdiAzikwe University, Awka both in Anambra state where she got a degree in Mass Communication.

The star actress begun her acting career at 20 and has since then risen to fame. For her role in the 2013 movie Widows Cult, Ebube Nwagbo was paid N7million to shave her hair.

Ebube who won the award for most fashionable actress in 2014 was once in a romantic relationship with popular artiste Kingsley (Kcee Limpopo) also has a hair brand company called Posh Hairline.