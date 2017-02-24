Celebrity Birthday Ebube Nwagbo is a year older today

The star actress begun her acting career at 20 and has since then risen to fame.

  • Published:
Ebube Nwagbo

Ebube Nwagbo

(Instagram)

Today is Nigerian actress, Ebube Nwagbo's birthday.

Born the eldest in a family of six, Nwagbo grew up in Warri, Delta State.

Ebube Nwagbo wears a style from her 'Posh Hair' extension line

Ebube Nwagbo wears a style from her 'Posh Hair' extension line

(Instagram)

 

She attended Federal PolytechnicOko and later NnamdiAzikwe UniversityAwka both in Anambra state where she got a degree in Mass Communication.

The star actress begun her acting career at 20 and has since then risen to fame. For her role in the 2013 movie Widows Cult, Ebube Nwagbo was paid N7million to shave her hair.

Ebube Nwagbo

Ebube Nwagbo

(Instagram)

 

Ebube who won the award for most fashionable actress in 2014 was once in a romantic relationship with popular artiste Kingsley (Kcee Limpopo) also has a hair brand company called Posh Hairline.

