Celebrity Birthday DJ Abass, Olumide 'Ghost' Ayeni are a year older today

DJ Abass, real name Abass Abayomi Tijani, is a media and entertainment consultant, broadcaster, DJ & compere based in the United Kingdom.

CEO of entertainment and media management outfit, DJAMEDIA, Abass is well known in the Nigerian and African community in the United Kingdom for presenting and co-producing the television show Intro and the Big Nigerian Independence Intro Jam series.

The successful DJ took to Instagram today to wish himself all the good things life holds.

He wrote, "Another 365 days have passed and it's happy birthday to me. I do look forward to my birthdays and I'm going to enjoy my 49th.... and a Happy New Year to y'all again. #Happy #Blessed."

One half of the Show Dem Camp duo, Olumide 'Ghost' Ayeni is also a birthday boy today.

Born in Nigeria, Ghost has a wealth of international influence having spent formative years overseas in the UK, Ireland, Amsterdam and the US collectively.

While Show Dem Camp’s influences nod to the lyrical prowess of NaS and rhythmic flow of Fela Kuti, it’s the prominence of their narrative- the story of two young men who aren’t willing to compromise their truth for the sake of artificial cool points.

Happy birthday DJ Abass and Ghost!