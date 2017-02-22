Celebrity Birthday Adesua Etomi is a year older today

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi is a year older today.

Adesua studied Physical Theatre, Musical Theatre and Performing Arts, in City College, Coventry, United Kingdom.

She is also a graduate of Drama and Performance at the University of Wolverhampton.

Her first encounter with acting was at the age of 7, when she joined the drama club at her primary school, Corona, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Adesua returned to Nigeria after schooling in the UK and started performing in several stage plays like : Secret Lives Of Baba Segi's Wives, Saro, Shattered, The Grimm Tales, Anatomy Of A Woman, Crystal Slipper.

She came into spotlight with her first movie role in Nollywood "Knocking Heavens Door" In 2014.

Asides acting, Adesua can also sing, dance, ice skate, play the guitar and does physical theatre. She can speak in British, Coventry, Nigerian, Patois and Broken Nigerian English, accents.

Happy Birthday Adesua!